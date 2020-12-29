Carnivore Meat Company Donates UV Equipment To Health Care Systems For Medical Mask Sterilization

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-premium freeze-dried pet food manufacturer, Carnivore Meat Company, has announced the donation of its UV sterilization equipment to two local health care systems: HSHS hospitals in Eastern Wisconsin (St. Vincent Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls; and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan) and Prevea Heath.

Amid alarming shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) that surged in March of this year, Carnivore Meat Company responded by donating the use of its UV equipment to sterilize masks and other PPE for local first responders and health care professionals. "We were inspired to move quickly and help ensure our community health care providers could access safe, clean masks as needed and at a time when PPE was scarce across the nation," commented Lanny Viegut, Carnivore Meat Company CEO and Owner. "President Trump's March 21 call to action for America to help our front-line workers sparked the idea of using our UV equipment for mask and PPE sterilization, and we were able to act quickly." Within a single week, the concept became a reality.

Working with local health professionals, Viegut organized the relocation of the equipment to a clean room facility on March 29, which became the first known fully operational, continuous in-line UV PPE sterilization facility in the United States.

Since that time, the facility has processed thousands of masks for health care facilities, police and fire departments, dental offices and local businesses throughout Northeastern Wisconsin, allowing them to safely and confidently serve their communities. Nearly 70 organizations have benefited from services provided by the UV sterilization facility, despite the ongoing shortages of N95 masks nationwide. Earlier this year, the Wisconsin State Hygiene Lab had considered replicating the facility to aid other communities in other parts of the state.

"It is our sincere hope the HSHS Eastern Wisconsin hospitals and Prevea Health will be able to assist even more health care workers and first responders in addition to businesses, locally or regionally, should they find themselves in need," Viegut stated. "We're blessed to be in a position to help and play a proactive role in overcoming COVID-19 related difficulties."

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company's rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage , available online and in select Costco stores, Vital Essentials ®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat ®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company's freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com

Media Contact: Melissa Olson | molson@vitalessentialsraw.com Dir: 920-367-4063 | Cell: 920-615-2460 Mail: Vital Essentials, P.O. Box 9227, Green Bay, WI 54308-9227

