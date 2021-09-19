Carnival Cruise Line First To Resume Sailings From Port Of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Glory is set to depart on a seven-day cruise from the Port of New Orleans this afternoon marking the first sailing from the city since the industry-wide pause in operations 18 months ago.

Carnival Glory's voyage from the Erato Street Cruise Terminal includes visits to three popular Bahamian destinations: Bimini, Freeport and Nassau.

To commemorate the occasion, a "Back to Fun" event was held in the terminal during which Carnival's Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival Glory Captain Nicola Iaccarino and Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy D. Christian cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcomed the first guests on board.

"Carnival Cruise Line has been a part of the New Orleans community for more than 25 years and we're absolutely thrilled to provide our guests an opportunity to get Back to Fun, while supporting the local economy in one of our most popular homeports," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Carnival is the number one cruise operator from New Orleans with the greatest variety of cruise choices and itineraries and we are so happy to bring our unique brand of fun back to this fantastic city."

"Carnival Cruise Line is a valued longtime partner and we are proud to welcome Carnival Glory back for the first oceangoing cruise from New Orleans since March 2020," said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. "We applaud Carnival's commitment to the New Orleans market and for exceeding health and safety requirements to protect guests, crew and the community. The return of Carnival cruises from Port NOLA will be a boost to our local economy as guests are once again able to experience our famous New Orleans hospitality when they sail from our vibrant city."

Carnival Glory is among the first in Carnival's fleet to feature the line's stunning new red, white and blue hull design that pays homage to maritime tradition and its legacy as America's Cruise Line. Popular features on the ship include Guy's Burger Joint developed in tandem with Food Network star Guy Fieri, BlueIguana Cantina, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, and a WaterWorks aqua park.

Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from New Orleans in 1994 and over the years has expanded the number of ships, capacity and cruise options, carrying upwards of 4.5 million guests.

On Nov. 1, Carnival Valor will join Carnival Glory in New Orleans and resume its popular short cruise schedule of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico. With Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor, Carnival Cruise Line expects to carry 400,000 passengers annually from New Orleans - more than any cruise operator.

Carnival's offerings from New Orleans include:

Six-, seven-and eight-day cruises to the Caribbean , Bahamas and Mexico ;

, and ; Four- and five-day cruises to Mexico ;

; 14-day Carnival Journeys featuring a partial transit of the Panama Canal and visits to popular Caribbean destinations.

About Carnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras , featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) debuted from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50 th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras , is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, along with an as-yet-unnamed ship slated to enter service in 2023.

