Carmen D. Sanchez, DMD, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

PROVIDENCE, R.I ., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmen D. Sanchez, DMD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for her years of excellent work she celebrates the 20th anniversary as the Owner of her practice, Comfort Dental of Rhode Island.

Born in Santiago, DR, she moved to Boston to attend college, then earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) from Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University in 1995. In 1997, Dr. Sanchez started at the Providence Ambulatory Health Center, working as the Dental Department Coordinator. In this role, she ensured that people with a low income received the proper dental care they deserve.

In 1999, Dr. Sanchez opened her own practice, Comfort Dental in Providence, RI. For over two decades, she has been offering top-quality dental services, restoring confidence to her patient's smiles. Patient comfort and minimized discomfort are the hallmarks of her practice. With demand for her exceptional dental services rapidly growing, she opened a second office in 2008. She has now been practicing dentistry for over 22 years.

At these two offices, located in Providence and Central Falls, Dr. Sanchez specializes in giving the appearance of natural smiles, utilizing the full range of dental services. Comfort Dental serves patients of all ages, offering family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry.

Dr. Sanchez's practice is known for treating patients of all ages, including children. She diagnoses and treats dental issues, such as correcting overbites and underbites, performing surgeries, extractions, and performing routine checkups. Comfort Dental offers cosmetic bonding, inlays and onlays, Invisalign® Braces, porcelain crowns, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and white spot removal. As for family dentistry, they offer comprehensive care, complete with treating dental emergencies, TMJ therapy, oral cancer screening, exams, cleanings, and halitosis treatment. For patients needing restorative dentistry, she offers extractions, implants, dentures, oral surgery, porcelain bridges, root canals, scaling and root planing, and tooth-colored fillings. Comfort Dental accepts some insurances and is currently accepting new patients.

Comfort Dental of Providence is located at 1482 Broad Street, and Comfort Dental of Central Falls is located at 725 Dexter Street. Both offices have a team of highly trained and qualified dentists and hygienists ready to assist patients with their dental issues.

Awarded for her excellent work, Dr. Sanchez achieved Fellowship status for the placement and restoration of dental implants from the Misch Implant Institute. She is an active member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the International Dental Implant Association, the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, the Hispanic Dental Association, the Rhode Island Dental Association, and the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce.

Her motto is to provide "the best dental care possible while feeling comfortable." On a personal note, Dr. Sanchez enjoys exercising, traveling, and listening to music in her spare time.

She is a proud mother of three, and would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her children, Laura Patricia Carrasco (who is also a dentist), Christopher Sanchez, and Nicholas Sanchez.

For further information, visit https://ricomfortdental.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carmen-d-sanchez-dmd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301427349.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who