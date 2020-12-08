CarMax Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the third quarter ending November 30, 2020, before the market opens on December 22, 2020, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - Get Report will report its financial results for the third quarter ending November 30, 2020, before the market opens on December 22, 2020, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Tom Reedy, executive vice president, finance, Enrique Mayor-Mora, senior vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-298-3261 (or 1-706-679-7457 for international access) and entering the conference ID 1865968. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website at investors.carmax.com through March 31, 2021, or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international access) and entering the conference ID 1865968.

About CarMax

