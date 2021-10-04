Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle Nominations Now Open

KILLEEN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another year, another miracle! The Carlson Law Firm is opening our nomination form for the fourth annual Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle.

KILLEEN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another year, another miracle! The Carlson Law Firm is opening our nomination form for the fourth annual Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle. It is the perfect opportunity for you to help make a deserving person or families' Christmas season a little brighter! Nominations open Oct. 4, 2021.

Since 2018, our firm has delivered Christmas Miracles to Texas families in need of a little holiday season cheer. This year, however, the firm is taking a different approach for Christmas Miracles. Rather than making miracles happen for a handful of families, the firm hopes to 'Make Christmas Bright' for families in each of its 15 locations in Texas.

Suppose you know a deserving family who needs a little extra help with providing gifts, clothes, shoes, jackets, or other essentials this holiday season. In that case, you can nominate them for a Carlson Christmas Miracle!

To nominate a family or individual, fill out the submission form between Oct. 4 through Oct. 15. Tell us what you think they need and why the person or family you nominate deserves a Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle. If your nomination is selected, we will contact you between Oct. 25-27. Because of time constraints, if you do not respond within 24 hours, we will move on to the next nominee.Once selected and confirmed by phone, our Carlson Christmas Elves will immediately get to work, ensuring your miracle happens. Miracle deliveries will happen some time between November 8-19.

"This year, we've got an ambitious goal to Make Christmas Bright for families in each city that we have an office," said Managing Partner Craig Carlson. "So with that in mind, we're hoping that we get flooded with nominations. We want to achieve the goal of spreading cheer and joy across Texas."

Carlson Cares operates out of The Carlson Law Firm's 15 offices across Texas. Each month, a different office gives back to their community through volunteer work and hosting family-friendly Parties with a Purpose. Our mission is to improve the lives of every Texan.

Our Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle puts the bow on a year of giving back. The Christmas Miracle nomination form will be located here: https://carlsoncares.org/miracle .

The form is also available in Spanish.

About UsThe Carlson Law Firm is a national law firm committed to providing exceptional legal services in the areas of personal injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, medical malpractice, dangerous drugs, and defective products, mass torts, bankruptcy, family law, criminal defense, military criminal defense, and consumer protection. The Carlson Law Firm has been successfully representing clients for over 40 years with 15 offices across Texas and one in Los Angeles.

For more information: Kazia Conway kconway@carlsonattorneys.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlson-cares-christmas-miracle-nominations-now-open-301391923.html

SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm