CarLotz, Inc. Closes Business Combination And Will Trade On The Nasdaq Stock Exchange Under The Ticker LOTZ

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or the "Company"), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced that it has completed its business combination (the "Business Combination") with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. ("Acamar Partners") (Nasdaq: ACAM), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The Business Combination was approved on January 20, 2021 by Acamar Partners' stockholders. Beginning January 22, 2021, CarLotz' shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LOTZ."

Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarLotz, said, "Today marks another major milestone for CarLotz as we begin this next chapter as a public company. I couldn't be more proud of the CarLotz team today, including all our CarLotz alumni, who put their hearts and souls into growing this business. We would not be where we are today without our team's grit, determination, focus on the guest experience, and adherence to our core values. With our differentiated business model, including the only Consignment-to-Retail Sales Platform, and the continued execution of our growth strategies, we are well positioned to advance our vision of transforming the used vehicle industry. We look forward to building on the success we have driven to-date, and delivering value for all of our stakeholders."

Luis Solorzano, Chief Executive Officer of Acamar Partners, commented, "We are excited to announce the closing of our business combination with CarLotz. Michael and his team have established a proven platform for growth that will be further enhanced by this combination. We look forward to seeing the CarLotz team capitalize on the near and long-term growth opportunities, as they continue to disrupt the used vehicle industry, and supporting them in this new chapter."

"We are thrilled to see CarLotz gain the financial support needed to roll out its unique retail automotive experience nationally," said Steve Carrel, Managing Director of TRP Capital Partners. "The Company's technology, omni-channel marketing and asset-light inventory sourcing model provide a best-in-class experience for consumers to buy, sell, trade or consign vehicles, creating a differentiated model to grow its market share over the long term."

The Business Combination was funded by a combination of Acamar Partners' $311 million cash-in-trust and $125 million of PIPE proceeds, which was fully committed by a pool of institutional and strategic investors.

For CarLotz, Deutsche Bank Securities served as lead financial and capital markets advisor, Barclays served as financial and capital markets co-advisor, William Blair served as capital markets co-advisor and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer served as legal counsel. Acamar Partners' advisors included Goldman Sachs as sole financial advisor and placement agent for the PIPE, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal counsel.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience.

About Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. raised $305.6 million in its initial public offering in February 2019 (and subsequent exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option).

