Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, today announced the appointment of Carlo Vermeeren as general manager of the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District in Omaha, Nebraska. In his new role, Vermeeren will oversee operations of the 12-story, 333-room hotel that serves as the anchor of the Capitol District, the city's dining and entertainment district.

Carlo Vermeeren, general manager of the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to welcome back Carlo to the Marcus Hotels & Resorts team," said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. "Carlo has extensive experience in hotel operations at some of the world's top hotels. His focus on driving great financial results and building strong teams all while delivering quality guest experiences will allow the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District to continue its operational excellence."

Vermeeren brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry where he held various leadership roles in hotel operations. Most recently, Vermeeren served as hotel manager of The Roosevelt hotel in New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel. In this role, he managed the hotel's multi-million-dollar renovations while leading the team to achieve quality service levels. Vermeeren has also held other roles at luxury brands, including serving as global director of guest experiences luxury and lifestyle brands at Hilton Worldwide where he was responsible for the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and Canopy brands. Earlier in his career, Vermeeren served as executive rooms director and interim general manager of the Hilton Milwaukee City Center in Milwaukee, one of Marcus Hotels & Resorts' premier properties.

"I'm excited to return to the Marcus Hotels & Resorts team," said Vermeeren. "The company has a great reputation for its best-in-class service that results in exceptional guest loyalty, especially at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District. I'm looking forward to working with our dedicated team as we continue to build this hotel's success and deliver extraordinary experiences to every guest that enters our doors."

Vermeeren received an advanced degree in hospitality management from Business School Notenboom in Eindhoven, Netherlands and a bachelor's degree in hotel management from De Rooi Pannen in Eindhoven, Netherlands. He also holds a hotel real estate and asset management certificate from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

About the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District

The Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District is a dynamic, 333 room, 12-story high-rise Marriott hotel. As the anchor for the Capitol District, the hotel is located in the heart of downtown Omaha across the street from the CHI Health Center Omaha & TD Ameritrade Park, home of the NCAA College World Series. The hotel offers well-appointed guest rooms & suites with custom furnishings, 17,500 sq ft of flexible meeting space with additional pre-function space, outdoor event areas, hospitality suites, roof-top swimming pool with bar/deck, a full-service restaurant & bar, Starbucks® coffeehouse, attached parking garage & personalized concierge service. The Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District provides an environment that invites its guests to relax and enjoy alluring amenities, unrivaled hospitality & unparalleled ambiance.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company's distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes premier food and beverage brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time ® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse ® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

