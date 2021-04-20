Carlisle Construction Materials Announces Plans To Build New Manufacturing Facility In Missouri

SIKESTON, Mo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The economic resurgence continues in Missouri with new investments from companies across several industries.

SIKESTON, Mo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The economic resurgence continues in Missouri with new investments from companies across several industries. Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (CCM) is the latest company to announce plans to expand with a new facility in the state. The manufacturer announced today that it is investing $62 million and creating 100 new jobs at a new 455,000 square foot production and manufacturing facility in Sikeston, Missouri.

The company selected Missouri due to its central location, which will help reduce lead times as regional demand grows.

"We're excited that Carlisle Construction Materials is continuing to grow its operations in our state," Governor Mike Parson said. "This project and the resulting new jobs will help boost employment and economic development in the region both now and in the future - a major win for Sikeston and all of Southeast Missouri."

The company is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium building products and related technologies for the commercial and residential construction markets. The new facility in Missouri will be its fiftieth location nationwide.

"The new polyiso facility adds to our industry leading capabilities and represents the company's ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience," Nick Shears, President of CCM, said. "It is strategically located to better serve the central U.S. and will result in improved service for CCM customers in the region. The production of energy-saving insulation and reduction of shipping lanes are both important to Carlisle's ESG leadership position."

The state's workforce, low cost of doing business, and community support also helped attract the new investment.

"Congratulations to Carlisle Construction Materials on this new expansion," Missouri Director of Economic Development Rob Dixon said. "The continued investment from this company in our state demonstrates the growth potential for all businesses in Missouri. The high-quality jobs created through this project will have a huge impact on Sikeston and the surrounding area."

"Our community is excited to welcome Carlisle Construction Materials to Sikeston, Missouri," Mayor Steven Burch said. "Economic development is a team sport, and that was especially true with this project. I'm proud of the partnerships between the local, regional, and state leaders, including BNSF Railway, that helped us bring this outstanding company to Sikeston. We are looking forward to watching them grow here for years to come."

The company plans to begin construction in the summer of 2021. They join a growing list of companies that have recently announced plans to open new facilities in Missouri, including Accenture Federal Services, Chewy, Inc., and Melaleuca, Inc. In just the past year, Missouri Partnership has partnered with communities across the state to help attract companies in manufacturing, distribution and logistics, financial and professional services, and food solutions- totaling more than $286 million in capital investment.

