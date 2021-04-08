Carlisle Companies To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results On April 22, 2021

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - Get Report will release first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 833-968-1983International: 647-689-6933Conference ID: 8089695

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

