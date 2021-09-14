Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - Get Carlisle Companies Incorporated Report ("Carlisle") today announced that it has priced a public offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.55% senior notes due September 1, 2023, but callable starting September 1, 2022, and $550 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.20% senior notes due March 1, 2032 (collectively, the "Notes"). Carlisle expects the offering to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Carlisle intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay $650 million of outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, which it incurred to fund a portion of the consideration paid in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Henry Company and pay acquisition-related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes. No offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The offering was made under an automatic shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 6, 2020. The offering of the Notes may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its Construction Materials (CCM) business and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers across the planet through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle's products help drive lower GHG emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building's resiliency to the elements. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and generated $4.0 billion in revenues in 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements regarding the Notes offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "should," "estimate," "will," "plans," "forecast," and similar expressions, and reflect our expectations concerning the future. It is possible that our future performance may differ materially from current expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors such as: risks from the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including, for example, expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 on our businesses, including on customer demand, supply chains and distribution systems, production, our ability to maintain appropriate labor levels, our ability to ship products to our customers, our future results or our full-year financial outlook; increasing price and product/service competition by foreign and domestic competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; our mix of products/services; increases in raw material costs that cannot be recovered in product pricing; domestic and foreign governmental and public policy changes including environmental and industry regulations; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism; protection and validity of patent and other intellectual property rights; the successful identification, completion and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including Henry Company; the successful completion of strategic dispositions; the cyclical nature of our businesses; and the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, the condition of the financial and credit markets, and general domestic and international economic conditions including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Further, any conflict in the international arena may adversely affect general market conditions and our future performance. We refer you to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

