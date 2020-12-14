Carlisle Companies Announces New Executive Role, Vice President, Sustainability

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced today that David W. Smith has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President, Sustainability.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - Get Report announced today that David W. Smith has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President, Sustainability. In this role, David will be responsible for continuing to drive company-wide Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy throughout Carlisle's global operations.

David has served in a number of leadership positions at Carlisle, including most recently as Director of Sustainability, during which he was responsible for publishing Carlisle's first ESG report, developing and streamlining an ESG reporting structure and aligning Carlisle's reporting activities with industry standards.

Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am extremely pleased to appoint David to this newly created role. At Carlisle, we view ESG practices as part of our culture. During our over 100-year history, we have always sought to treat our employees fairly, respect the communities in which we operate, and put forth our best effort to ensure we remain a responsible business partner.

The creation of a Vice President, Sustainability position reflects Carlisle's increased commitment to sustainability, along with our enhanced efforts to take a thoughtful, coordinated approach across our global footprint. David's expertise in sustainability, in-depth understanding of Carlisle's businesses and long tenure at Carlisle uniquely position him for success in this role.

With David's appointment, our goal is to accelerate the implementation of ESG programs throughout Carlisle as we progress towards Vision 2025 and beyond. We look forward to another 100 years of responsible stewardship."

More information about Carlisle's commitment to sustainability is available at www.carlisle.com/sustainability

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining an entrepreneurial management style under a center-led framework with a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of responsible stewardship and continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle's markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, and construction. Carlisle's worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005080/en/