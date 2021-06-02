Carlisle Companies Announces Construction Of New TPO Manufacturing Line

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - Get Report announced today that construction has begun on Carlisle Construction Materials' (CCM) sixth TPO manufacturing line, which will produce the commercial roofing industry's first 16-foot-wide TPO membranes. Located in Carlisle, PA, the new line will add to CCM's industry-leading production capacity with the widest TPO sheets on the market. Consistent with Carlisle's Vision 2025 strategy to invest in high-returning businesses, the new TPO line will support organic growth initiatives and also create jobs for the city of Carlisle and surrounding communities. The new line will begin production in early 2022.

The widest width TPO membrane in the market today is available in a 12-foot sheet and was introduced by Carlisle in 2001. Wider TPO membranes have been an ongoing customer request, particularly with the steady increase in adhered and induction welded assemblies. Contractors using CCM's new 16-foot-wide TPO membranes can expect significant labor savings and improved installation quality, as there will be fewer rolls to handle, more than 25% fewer seams to weld, and less packaging waste to dispose of at the end of the project.

CCM created the first single-ply roofing membrane more than 50 years ago and in 1998 became the first manufacturer to build a dedicated TPO roofing membrane line. Since then, TPO has become the most widely used single-ply roofing membrane in the world and remains the fastest-growing segment of the commercial roofing industry. Carlisle's other TPO innovations include TPO with APEEL™ Protective Film, and TPO with Self-Adhering Technology.

Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am extremely pleased to announce this investment in CCM, and in the city of Carlisle, demonstrating our continued commitment to be a leading supplier of innovative products for energy-efficient buildings and to deliver the premium Carlisle Experience to our customers. Today's announcement confirms Carlisle's position as a leading building products company."

CCM President Nick Shears said, "The new 16-foot TPO line is another important milestone in Carlisle's century-long history of innovation. CCM has always focused on bringing innovations to the roofing industry because these products offer significant, strategic, and practical advantages for our customers. The new TPO line is reflective of CCM's continuing investment in new products, our customers, and in the commercial roofing industry."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

