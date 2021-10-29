Carley Shimkus Named Co-Host Of FOX News Channel's FOX & Friends First

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Carley Shimkus co-host of FOX & Friends First (weekdays 4-6 AM/ET), announced Gavin Hadden, FNC's vice president of morning programming. Shimkus will make her debut alongside co-host Todd Piro on Monday, November 1 st, while current co-host Jillian Mele will return home to Philadelphia to focus on her MBA program at La Salle University.

In making the announcement, Hadden said, "Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at FOX News Media and we are excited to have her join FOX & Friends First. We wish Jillian all the best as she returns home to Philadelphia and thank her for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the FOX & Friends franchise."

Shimkus added, "I look forward to bringing the news to America each morning alongside my colleague Todd Piro. The FOX & Friends franchise has been the leader in morning television for nearly 20 years and I feel fortunate to be a part of this incredible team."

According to Nielsen Media Research's October-to-date data, FOX & Friends First is the most-watched program in its 4-6AM timeslot averaging 479,000 viewers and nearly 100,000 in the coveted 25-54 demo, more than doubling CNN's Early Start which delivers a paltry 220,000 viewers and 25,000 in the 25-54 demo. Additionally, FNC's early morning program easily beats MSNBC's 4 AM/ET repeat of The Rachel Maddow Show (266,000 P2+; 34,000 A25-54) and Way Too Early (294,000 P2+; 41,000 A25-54). at 5 AM/ET. In addition to dominating the 4-6 AM/ET hours, FOX & Friends First also outpaces CNN's New Day, which airs from 6-9 AM/ET and delivers less than 400,000 viewers, averaging 395,000 viewers and 76,000 with A25-54.

Prior to joining FOX & Friends First, Shimkus has been serving as a reporter for FOX News Headlines 24/7, a substitute anchor on FNC and a co-host for FOX Nation. Additionally, Shimkus provides viewers with news updates on FOX & Friends and programs across the network, reporting on various social media trends, entertainment news and consumer business news of the day. She joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in 2009 as a production assistant and was later promoted to associate producer. A graduate of Quinnipiac University, Shimkus earned her B.A. in Broadcast Journalism.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for nearly 20 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005337/en/