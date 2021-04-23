Carley George Named One Of Canada's Best Marketing Executives

Annual awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - District Ventures is pleased to announce that Carley George, VP Marketing, has been named one of Canada's Best Marketing...

Annual awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders

CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - District Ventures is pleased to announce that Carley George, VP Marketing, has been named one of Canada's Best Marketing Executives by the Globe and Mail through its 2021 Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The Report on Business Best Executive Awards is an annual program to celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite levels. The 50 winners chosen for 2021 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

"I am honoured to receive this recognition and am humbled to be included in a group of such remarkable executives," said Carley George, VP of Marketing at District Ventures. "To lead a team so passionate about the work we produce and partners we work with is, in itself, a rewarding experience - I wouldn't be in this position without their support and the trust that our partners have placed in District Ventures."

With over a dozen years of marketing experience, Carley has worked with a diverse portfolio of brands and has deep expertise in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) category. In her current role, she worked alongside Arlene Dickinson to create and lead the marketing arm to Arlene's $100 million venture capital fund. Known by colleagues as strong leader and a champion of putting people first, Carley's empathetic style is credited for the company's culture and partner satisfaction.

"The past year has reaffirmed the importance of empathetic, creative and strong leaders at senior levels," says James Cowan, Editor, Report on Business Magazine. "Organizations thrive when they have leaders who can inspire their teams as well as execute strategy."

Nominations for the Best Executive Award were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact. To learn more and to see this year's winners, please visit http://www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

About District Ventures

District Ventures is the leading ecosystem in Canada that focuses on the CPG space and brings capital, marketing support, programming and commercialization as support to the companies it invests in. District Ventures is led by renowned Canadian entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson and comprised of a venture capital fund, accelerator, commercial kitchen, and marketing experts, which operate alongside each other to assist companies in increasing their sales, distribution and ultimately their company's valuation.

For more information, visit www.districtventures.ca.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.5 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

SOURCE District Ventures