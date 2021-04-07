CarLabs Expands Offering To Dealers

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Carlabs.ai, the leading provider of AI-powered digital assistants, expands its offering to the almost 18,000 franchised dealers in the U.

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Carlabs.ai, the leading provider of AI-powered digital assistants, expands its offering to the almost 18,000 franchised dealers in the U.S. through a newly established Dealer Direct platform," said John Ruble, Chief Revenue Officer.

Positive Customer Impact

CarLabs' OEM clients benefit from the Carlabs.ai platform, and now Carlabs.ai is expanding its omnichannel AI assistants to dealers. With it, dealers can manage their customers' entire life-cycle 1:1, at scale, with intelligent and highly engaging conversations through Smart Chat, Email, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

The Dealer Direct solution platform is available immediately. It uses a dealer's DMS/CRM technology to provide relevant and timely one-to-one communications between the dealership and their customers and prospects.

CarLabs.ai, headquartered in Calabasas, California, created the auto industry's first AI-powered, conversational engagement platform to successfully implement and personalize sales and customer service via chat, email, SMS, WhatsApp, and social channels. CarLabs is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner conversational platform that allows consumers to interact directly with an automotive brand's data and digital assets as if they were talking to a human. It was featured at the Facebook F8 conference and won the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Advanced Automotive Conversational Platform.

