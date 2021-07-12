Carla Peterson Joins Institutional Real Estate, Inc. As Managing Director, Infrastructure

NEW YORK and SAN RAMON, Calif. and LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) announced today that Carla Peterson has joined IREI as Managing Director of Infrastructure.

Ms. Peterson most recently worked as Regional Manager at Act Global, where she defined and implemented sales strategies to grow the company brand throughout the Western United States. Prior to this position, she worked for Fooda as its Senior Business Development Manager, expanding prospects for her territory and executing client contracts. During her career, Ms. Peterson has managed projects ranging in value from $200,000 to $3 billion and delivered excellent service to a client base of more than 4,000.

"It was evident through the interview process that Carla's core values were in alignment with IREI's," says Tom Parker, Senior Managing Director, at IREI. "She has a history of exceeding client expectations, which I am confident she will continue with in her new role with IREI."

In her new position, Ms. Peterson will be responsible for client relations, business development and sales for Institutional Investing in Infrastructure . She will report to Mr. Parker and will be based in Las Vegas. She is reachable by phone at +1 925-244-0500, ext. 113 or email at c.peterson@irei.com.

About Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI)Since 1987, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) has been a leading force in industry knowledge, providing institutional real estate and infrastructure investors with decision-making tools via its publications, conferences and information services. IREI publishes a diversified portfolio of news magazines, special reports and directories for the benefit of the global institutional investment community. Each publication provides subscribers with news, insights and perspective on the trends and events shaping the investment landscape.

Our flagship publication, Institutional Real Estate Americas , has been the industry's go-to resource for more than 30 years.

To learn more about Institutional Real Estate, Inc. and its businesses, visit www.irei.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carla-peterson-joins-institutional-real-estate-inc-as-managing-director-infrastructure-301328442.html

SOURCE Institutional Real Estate, Inc.