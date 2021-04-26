Carla J. Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PG&E Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG; the "Corporation") today announced the appointment of Carla J. Peterman as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, effective June 1, 2021. It also announced the appointments of Margaret K. Becker as Vice President and Treasurer of both the Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("Utility"), and Christopher M. Patterson as Vice President, State Legislative Affairs of the Utility, both effective May 1, 2021.

Carla J. Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs

In her role, Ms. Peterman will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies for all aspects of corporate affairs, including regulatory; federal, state and local government relations; public policy; and charitable giving. She will report to PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe.

"It is my honor and privilege to welcome Carla to the PG&E team," said Ms. Poppe. "Carla brings with her a remarkable record of service to the State of California, a keen understanding of the policy landscape in which PG&E operates, and a steadfast commitment to a cleaner, more resilient energy future. We all look forward to working closely with Carla to move PG&E forward and better serve our customers and hometowns."

Ms. Peterman joins PG&E from Southern California Edison (SCE), where she served since October 2019 as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Regulatory Affairs. Prior to her position at SCE and earlier in 2019, she was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to chair the Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery, which developed recommendations that led to legislation designed to hold utilities accountable for reducing wildfire risk and encourage a financially stable electric industry.

Prior to these roles, Ms. Peterman served a six-year term on the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) from 2013 to 2018. At the CPUC, she served as the assigned Commissioner to a number of proceedings, including those relating to energy efficiency, alternative transportation, energy storage, the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), Power Charge Indifference Adjustment reform, and general rate cases.

She also led several clean energy initiatives, including the adoption of the nation's first utility energy storage mandate, the approval of $965 million of utility investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the adoption of utility energy efficiency goals and business plans, and the implementation of California's RPS.

Before joining the CPUC, Ms. Peterman served on the California Energy Commission, where she was the lead Commissioner for renewables, transportation, and natural gas. Earlier in her career, she conducted energy policy research at the University of California Energy Institute and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Ms. Peterman serves on the external advisory board for Sandia National Laboratories' Energy and Homeland Security Portfolio, and as a member of the Federal Reserve of San Francisco Economic Advisory Council. She has also served on various other boards, including the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), and NARUC's Energy Resources and Environment Committee (Vice-Chair). She holds a BA from Howard University, a PhD in energy and resources from the University of California, Berkeley, and MS and MBA degrees from Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar.

"I am familiar with the issues PG&E has faced in recent years and with the challenges that it needs to navigate in the years to come," said Ms. Peterman. "I am deeply passionate about serving Californians. I look forward to bringing my positive experiences from SCE and the public sector and working with Patti and the whole team to shape California's energy future to deliver results for our customers and future generations."

Vice President Appointments

PG&E today also announced the promotion of two company leaders to the role of Vice President: Margaret (Mari) Becker and Christopher (Chris) Patterson.

"Mari has long been a strong leader and performer in our Finance organization, and Chris has proved himself to be a key company representative in Sacramento. I am excited to see them move forward and am confident that both will continue to serve PG&E and our customers well in their elevated roles," Ms. Poppe said.

Margaret K. Becker, Vice President and Treasurer

As Vice President and Treasurer, Ms. Becker will be responsible for leading the companies' financing, treasury operations, accounts payable, and investment management functions. She will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Foster.

Ms. Becker is currently Senior Director and Treasurer of the Corporation and the Utility and has been responsible for Treasury activities through PG&E's restructuring and emergence from Chapter 11 last year. At PG&E she has held positions of increasing responsibility in the Treasury and Finance organizations of the Utility or the Corporation, including as Assistant Treasurer of the Utility and the Corporation. Prior to joining PG&E in 2010, Ms. Becker received her MBA from the Harvard Business School and worked as an economic consultant at Cornerstone Research.

Christopher M. Patterson, Vice President, State Legislative Affairs

As Vice President, State Legislative Affairs, Mr. Patterson will continue to be responsible for representing the Utility's legislative agenda and leading advocacy efforts with the legislative and executive branches in Sacramento. He will now report to Ms. Peterman in her new role.

Mr. Patterson is currently Senior Director, State Government Relations, for the Utility, and is responsible for the Utility's legislative agenda and advocacy in the state's capital as well as for policy and advocacy relating to key state regulatory agencies, including the State Lands Commission, Department of Water Resources, and the California Air Resources Board. Prior to joining PG&E in 2018, Mr. Patterson served for six years as the Political Director for the California Professional Firefighters. Earlier in his career, he held a number of advocacy and leadership roles in Sacramento in both the public and private sectors.

