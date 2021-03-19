CARite Begins Home Delivery Service

Customers can now skip the visit to the dealership and have a vehicle delivered to their front door.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARite, a nationwide network of pre-owned dealerships focused on providing quality cars and flexible financing solutions, is now offering home delivery to customers that wish to complete the buying process without setting foot in a dealership.

With CARite's 5-Day Money-Back Guarantee, customers can take advantage of an extended test drive through their own neighborhood to ensure it's the right vehicle for them.

"We are supremely focused on making the car-buying experience as simple as possible, so we're excited to add this flexible option," said Jeff Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer at CARite. "We believe that a growing number of customers feel at ease selecting a pre-owned vehicle online and having it delivered directly to their home."

Customers can also perform their purchase with a combination of an online and in-store experience. For the consumers that prefer the hybrid style buying option, it allows for the feel-good test drive, while eliminating traditional wait times.

The home delivery program will take place at participating CARite delivery centers across the country.

About CARiteFounded in 2011, CARite is a growing network of car dealerships committed to helping people buy a better pre-owned vehicle, regardless of their credit history. With a wide selection of vehicles, haggle-free pricing and multiple financing options available at each location, customers can shop with true peace of mind. In addition to operating Company-owned stores, CARite also offers select independently owned dealerships the opportunity to partner with them under the CARite brand. For more information, visit CARite.com.

