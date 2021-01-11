Caring People Announces Multiple Acquisitions With Expansion Plans For 2021

Caring People Inc. announces the recent acquisition of both Always Here Home Care based in Boston, Massachusetts and Kosher Caregivers in Boca Raton, Florida.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring People, a family-owned and operated licensed home care agency serving over 25,000 clients over the last two decades, and one of the largest private pay focused homecare providers in the U.S., has announced the addition of Always Here Home Care ("Always Here"), based in Boston, and Kosher Caregivers, based out of Boca Raton, both owner-operated private home care companies. The acquisitions continue to expand Caring People's footprint in the northeastern United States, as well as their client base in Florida.

"We're very proud of the reputation we've built throughout our geographic service locations and have proven that as long as quality care and employee support are the cornerstones of your organization, they will not get diluted as the organization expands," says Steven East, CEO at Caring People.

In efforts to continue serving the growing senior population in Florida, which the U.S. Census Bureau projects will grow to an estimated 32.5% by 2030, the joining forces of Caring People and Kosher Caregivers provides local seniors with a wider array of industry-leading, at-home healthcare services and adds a boutique layer to Caring People.

For over 15 years, Kosher Caregivers has had a true passion for servicing the senior population in their community. When founder, Annie Benayoun and Vice President, Bill Salmansohn, and East started discussions about joining forces, it was clearly evident that Caring People's resources and expertise, along with Kosher Caregivers' compassionate and holistic approach to aging could make a greater impact together: "providing service with compassion, warmth, respect, and honor," says Benayoun.

Always Here has distinguished themselves as a leading home care provider through their dedication to servicing the community by providing industry-leading care and support since 2009. "My family struggled to find dependable and compassionate care for my grandmother, Verna; this ignited a deep interest and passion to help other families in similar positions. I am proud to say Always Here provides the unparalleled, high-quality care I wish had existed for my grandmother," says founder of Always Here Home Care, Brooke Martindale.

"As I learned about Caring People's core values of camaraderie, passion, and excellence, as well as their commitment to innovation, service, and education, I saw a chance for a truly synergistic partnership that had not been present in prior opportunities," stated Martindale.

Expansion plans for Caring People won't slow down in 2021. "We're already looking at two to three more opportunities to close before Q2; this will be another milestone year for us," says East. "I'm tremendously grateful to have found companies who mirror our culture, mission and values. It's a privilege to join forces with like-minded companies and owners."

For more information on Caring People or the holistic in-home care services that are improving clients' quality of life, visit caringpeopleinc.com.

About Caring People

Caring People is a family-owned and operated licensed home care agency that has served more than 25,000 clients over the past 20 years. The agency provides a number of care-based services including Alzheimer's and dementia care, companion care, skilled nursing care, and care management services in most regions of service. Caring People services areas throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, and Massachusetts. Learn more at caringpeopleinc.com.

