Caring People Announces Multiple Acquisitions And Plans For Continued National Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring People, a family-owned and operated licensed home care agency, announces joining forces with Acappella In Home Care, Aging Care LLC, and AMR Care Group, while also launching a new branch in New Haven, Connecticut. Caring People was founded in 2001 in Queens, New York, in CEO Steven East's grandmother's kitchen and has grown over the past 20 years to become one of the largest private pay-focused home healthcare providers in the country.

Founded in 2006 by Jo Alch, R.N., Acappella In Home Care is based in Dallas, Texas, and services 13 counties throughout North Texas. Its team encompasses more than 400 employees and provides private-duty nurses, caregivers, companions, and hospice care support.

Alch, now acting as Ambassador of Brand Development for Caring People, joins the executive team bringing over 25 years of home care experience rooted in her passion and commitment for senior care. Alch's local community involvement, notable national achievements, and recognition for excellence in home care closely align with Caring People culture, values, and initiatives.

"When Steven East reached out to me, I found our values and commitment to customer service were like-minded," said Alch. "Providing excellent customer service combined with hiring exceptional individuals has been the key to our success. We both started our own agencies with little money and big visions. Years later, here we are. The future is exciting."

According to the National Census Bureau, five of the nation's fastest-growing cities are located in Texas. Alch added, "As our senior population ages, the demand for quality care will increase. I am thrilled to be joining a team that is prepared for the significant growth we continue to see in Texas."

In its effort to grow and build a comprehensive care program, Caring People has also acquired AMR Care Group, a New York-based care management and companion company. Anne Markowitz Recht, LMSW, Certified Care Manager, has been working with the senior population since 2000. She was the director of a guardianship program and in 2003 started a care management and companion company, AMR Care Group.

Recht said, "Caring People has been on top of our shortlist of home care providers for more than a dozen years and, as director of care management, I could not be more excited for this venture to provide a continuum of care for our clients and work with Steven East and his team at Caring People to provide the most creative way of bringing solutions to seniors."

Further, Caring People has acquired Aging Care LLC from company owner and founder Joanne LaCava Foss, R.N., who has more than 30 years of experience as a registered nurse. Foss noted, "As our elder population explodes, the need for care management will follow. Expert care managers assist to remove the fear of the unknown our aging population experiences while promoting quality of life. I am happy to have partnered with Caring People, a leader in the home care arena. Caring People combines expert knowledge of the population we serve with compassionate care equating to quality of life."

Caring People remains committed to its core values of providing the highest level of care possible with compassion, expertise, and commitment to its clients. Caring People's team of professionals has proudly cared for thousands of clients. "This is only part of the beginning," says East. "We've grown tremendously from our newest team expansions - our plans for projected growth will continue catapulting Caring People into new markets and territories throughout the northeast and beyond. It's been my life's passion to provide our most vulnerable population, seniors, access to the best level of care possible from providers who truly have a desire and heart for healthcare." For more information, visit CaringPeopleinc.com.

About Caring People

Caring People is a family-owned and operated licensed home care agency that has served more than 25,000 clients over the past 20 years. The agency provides a number of care-based services including Alzheimer's and dementia care, companion care, skilled nursing care, care management services, hands-on care, and Medicare. Skilled professionals deliver care with the highest degree of compassion, understanding, and commitment. Caring People serves the following areas: North Babylon, NY; Westchester/ Bronx, NY; Hempstead, NY; Jericho, NY; Queens, NY; Clifton, NJ; Toms River, NJ; Hackensack, NJ; Norwalk, CT; New Haven, CT; Hartford, CT; West Palm Beach, FL; Miami, FL; Pompano Beach, FL; Jupiter, FL; Dallas, TX; and Fort Worth, TX. Learn more at caringpeopleinc.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caring-people-announces-multiple-acquisitions-and-plans-for-continued-national-growth-301115150.html

SOURCE Caring People