Caribbean Operator Digicel Deploys Evolving Systems' Evolution Platform On Microsoft Azure For CVM Campaign Management Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) - Get Report, a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, is proud to announce that its fully scalable Evolution platform has been deployed at Digicel. Headquartered in the Caribbean, complete communications provider Digicel offers affordable and innovative mobile services, enterprise solutions and cloud computing, and operates in 30 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific regions. Digicel will deploy Evolution on Microsoft Azure. Evolving Systems and Digicel have been longstanding partners and, after a successful trial, the operator upgraded to Evolving Systems' full Evolution platform.

The upgrade enables Digicel to take much greater control of its campaign management activities, both better anticipating and better meeting the needs of its customers. As digital transformation takes hold across the telecoms market, fiercer competition to both win and retain customers, the increasing importance of accommodating third party partners, and the ability to analyze vast quantities of big data are key components of effective Customer Value and Loyalty strategies. The Evolution platform gives Digicel functional advantages in all these and other areas. Specifically at Digicel, Evolution will be used to execute CVM campaign management through app push, SMS and crucially to access the latest software capabilities such as improved and more big data real-time triggers, and new channels in the company's 'below the line' campaigns.

Digicel is using Azure as part of its global 'Cloud First' strategy, which delivers the benefits of the cloud to Digicel and its customers. This includes worldwide reach with hybrid infrastructure, strong security and the ability to deploy new solutions rapidly in response to emerging challenges. Using Azure, Digicel enables simplified operations and ensures efficiency, while delivering cutting-edge and innovative technologies to Digicel's markets across the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific.

Matthew Stecker, CEO Evolving Systems, commented: "The implementation of Evolution on Microsoft Azure, coupled with Digicel's commitment to innovation, employs our key strengths in delivering real-time, innovative digital customer engagement and as a technology enabler for CVM and loyalty programs."

About MicrosoftMicrosoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About DigicelDigicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

About Evolving Systems®Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) - Get Report is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com.

