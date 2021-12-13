Cargolux Selects IBS Software's ICargo Solution As Next Generation Cargo Management System

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software has signed a strategic long-term deal with Cargolux, Europe's No. 1 all-cargo airline, for the replacement of its cargo management system. Cargolux will deploy IBS Software's iCargo SaaS solution to transform and manage its global air cargo business.

The iCargo implementation will enable Cargolux to further deliver and improve services and streamline customer experience. iCargo's air cargo ecosystem will allow the airline to realize improved efficiencies through lean business processes. With APIs providing enhanced rich data sharing, Cargolux will facilitate improved co-ordination with partners and deliver a superior experience to customers.

"Cargolux is in the midst of a digital transformation and the implementation of iCargo as our next generation cargo management system is another important step for us," said Richard Forson, CEO of Cargolux.

"Cargolux is a pioneer in the global air cargo industry and commands great respect from peers and technologists like us at IBS Software, who are deeply embedded in the global air cargo industry. We are thrilled to be associated with a global leader like Cargolux. The air cargo industry is innovating at pace with digitalization at the core. Technology is driving change and raising the strategic profile of cargo, and we're proud to be at the forefront of such a significant shift," said Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice President & Head, Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software.

As an undisputed leader in air cargo, Cargolux is Europe's biggest all-cargo airline with a fleet of Boeing 747-8 and 747-400 freighters. The all-cargo airline offers an extensive product range, covering everything from every-day cargo to shipments that require attention to detail, special treatment and expert handling. Backed by 50 years of experience, the highly specialized Cargolux teams can cater to the most demanding requirements customers may have.

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover flight & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

