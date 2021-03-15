CARFAX Recognizes Nation's Top-Rated Used-Car Dealers

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is honoring an exclusive group of dealers rated highly by verified customers in its second annual Top-Rated Dealer Program. The 2020 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.6 stars out of a possible five stars.

"CARFAX has more than 2.2 million verified customer ratings and reviews for dealerships around the country," said Bill Eager, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "The Top-Rated Dealer program recognizes the best of the best for exceptional service and customer care."

"This is our second year being recognized as a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer," said Ralph Mahalak Jr., co-owner of the Low Payment Kings' Mahalak Auto Group in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. "We saw a tremendous response from our customers when we won last year. It's really a special award to us because it comes directly from our customer feedback."

This week, CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers around the country are receiving word of this honor. As winners, they will have access to a suite of custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets that will help them share their excellent ratings from CARFAX.com in their online presence, including social media using #CARFAXtoprated. Their 2020 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer badge will also be visible to customers on their CARFAX Vehicle History Reports. Additional award materials will be provided in the coming months.

