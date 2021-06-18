CARFAX Named 'Top Workplace' By The Washington Post For Eighth Straight Year

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX has been named a 'Top Workplace' by The Washington Post for the eighth consecutive year. CARFAX is one of only 15 companies in the Washington, D.C. area to receive the prestigious honor eight times since the award began in 2014.

"The continued recognition from The Washington Post is a testament to the dedication of Team CARFAX to our mission and unique culture," said Dick Raines, president at CARFAX. "CARFAX is centered around a mission of helping millions of people confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars. This past year was an unprecedented one for all of us, but I'm proud of the continued focus on our mission and the passion to maintain the unique CARFAX culture even in a remote world. We continue to invest in a team of outstanding people to help ensure a positive work-life balance. This award is particularly meaningful because it's based on the feedback from CARFAX employees."

The unique CARFAX culture is defined by a set of principles known as the CARFAX Playbook, which emphasizes teamwork and playing to employee strengths. The work environment is a rare blend of a high achieving, high-energy workforce coming together in a casual laid-back setting. Work-life balance is brought to life with programs like a summer 4-day work week being piloted in 2021.

CARFAX has been a staple of the Northern Virginia business community for more than 30 years. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 26 billion records. Over the years CARFAX product offerings have expanded to include Used Car Listings and Car Care, a program designed to help car owners better maintain their vehicles. Outside the office, Team CARFAX has been a long-time supporter of the annual Bike to the Beach DC program, which raises money for autism research.

"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."

This was the second year CARFAX was recognized in the Large Company category, and it took the seventh spot on the list. CARFAX currently has over 1,000 employees - with more than 123 new team members joining Team CARFAX in 2020 alone.

Selection for The Post's Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees click here.

Find your career at CARFAX by visiting www.carfax.com/careers.

About CARFAX CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (INFO) - Get Report, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell - Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. About The Washington Post The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLCHeadquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carfax-named-top-workplace-by-the-washington-post-for-eighth-straight-year-301315470.html

SOURCE CARFAX