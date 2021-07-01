CareValue Selected As Winner In GDUSA Health Wellness Design Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Value, Inc. ("CareValue"), a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment technologies, has recently been named a winner in GDUSA's 2021 Health + Wellness Design Awards™. The entry, designed by Trevor Smith, showcases a recent redesign of CareValue's enrollment package and promotional materials.

Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) is a business-to-business information source for graphic design professionals. The GDUSA brand includes a 100,000 visitor-a-month website, a monthly e-newsletter, a digital version of the magazine, and several national design competitions that culminate in annuals showcasing the best in Graphic Design, Inhouse Design, Web Design, Package Design, Healthcare Design, and Digital Design. This year, a record of over 3,200 entries were received for the Health + Wellness Design Award™, with only the top 10% being recognized.

From GDUSA: "We are especially pleased to note the many pieces that reflect the growing interest in public, community and employee health issues ‒ understandable given the pandemic experience and our gradual emergence from it … this showcase dramatically demonstrates what we have all learned the hard way: effective communication makes a vital contribution to our personal and collective health and safety."

"We are honored to be named among the winners in this year's awards," said Emily Gruenfelder, Marketing Manager. "Our winning graphics more closely reflect CareValue's brand voice and personality and will visually mirror our redesigned website, which will be released soon."

CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment solutions. CareValue offers a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.

Media Contact Emily Gruenfelder855-888-8326 emily.gruenfelder@carevalue.com

Related Images

carevalue-marketing-collateral.jpg CareValue Marketing Collateral CareValue Marketing Collateral

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carevalue-selected-as-winner-in-gdusa-health--wellness-design-awards-301323837.html

SOURCE Care Value, Inc.