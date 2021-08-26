CareValue Appoints Tracey Goulet As New Regional Sales Manager

As the Regional Sales Manager at CareValue for the eastern territory, Tracey will lead and develop her region's new broker sales team, which includes six states.

FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracey Goulet brings over 30 years of insurance industry and 14 years of Medicare market experience to Care Value, Inc. (CareValue). Tracey has honed her skills managing small and middle market employer groups, acting as Sales and Account Management at CTCare/Cigna, and most recently as Broker Manager—specific to the Medicare market for 14 years at Aetna Medicare, a CVS Health Company. In addition to her vast experience, Tracey is Life and Health licensed in all six New England states and also has studied business administration. As the Regional Sales Manager at CareValue for the eastern territory, Tracey will lead and develop her region's new broker sales team, which includes six states.

"We're honored to have Tracey join the CareValue family, and I am confident she will excel in her role," said Brian Doyle, President and Owner of CareValue. "We were recently named number 2120 on the Inc. 5000 National List - a ranking of the fastest-growing companies, and Tracey will build on this success supporting her."

CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment platforms. CareValue offers a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). With the COVID-19 health pandemic, CareValue has been dedicated to helping agents navigate the virtual Medicare landscape. By leveraging CareValue's easy-to-use MedicareValue platform and newly expanded carrier options, agents have been able to maintain and increase their book of business by servicing their clients remotely.

"I'm looking forward to working with agents to help them grow their book of business through marketing, strategy, and outstanding service." - Tracey Goulet, Regional Sales Manager Eastern U.S. at CareValue

CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in working with Tracey Goulet and getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.

