CareValue Appoints Larry Lane As New Regional Sales Manager

As the Regional Sales Manager at CareValue for the Southeast territory, Larry will be leading and developing his region's new broker sales team which includes eight states

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry Lane brings over 28 years of experience in the healthcare industry to Care Value, Inc. (CareValue). Larry began his insurance experience at Prudential Financial in 1991 as an agency owner and individual multi-line producer. Following that, he developed Medicare-specific experience at Humana as a Direct Field Sales Representative, and then 14 years at Aetna, a CVS Health Company, as a broker manager leading a team of over 650 agents. Larry studied at Centenary College and Passaic County Community College in New Jersey for Business Administration, then further studied at Fairleigh Dickinson University for CFP courses. Industry designations earned are the Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) designation and a CLTC designation for Long Term Care.

"We're thrilled to have Larry join the CareValue family," said Brian Doyle, President and owner of CareValue. "We were recently named number 2,120 on the Inc. 5000 National List — a ranking of the fastest-growing companies, and I am confident that Larry will excel on driving our team's continued growth."

Larry has managed several teams previously, as well as led the new expansion of Aetna Medicare into the North Carolina market over the past eight years — adding 38,000 new members. As the Regional Sales Manager at CareValue for the Southeast territory, he will be responsible for a similar undertaking. Larry will be leading and developing his region's new broker sales team which includes eight states.

CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment platforms. CareValue offers a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). With the COVID-19 health pandemic, CareValue has been dedicated to helping agents navigate the virtual Medicare landscape. By leveraging CareValue's easy-to-use MedicareValue platform and newly expanded carrier options, agents have been able to maintain and increase their book of business by servicing their clients remotely.

"Success occurs when you apply diligence, persistence, and following a well-thought-out plan." — Larry Lane, Regional Sales Manager Southeastern U.S. at CareValue.

CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in working with Larry Lane and getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.

Media Contact Emily Gruenfelder855-888-8326 emily.gruenfelder@carevalue.com

Related Images

larry-lane.png Larry Lane Larry Lane, Regional Sales Manager, CareValue

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carevalue-appoints-larry-lane-as-new-regional-sales-manager-301365073.html

SOURCE Care Value, Inc. (CareValue)