CareTrust REIT Announces Key Personnel Changes

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) - Get Report announced today that noted real estate and healthcare attorney James Callister has joined the Company as General Counsel and Secretary. CareTrust also announced that Lauren Beale, CareTrust's Controller, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Controller.

"Lauren and James have both been invaluable contributors to our success since CareTrust's inception almost seven years ago," said Greg Stapley, CareTrust's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In their new roles, they further strengthen an already top-performing management team and solidify CareTrust's prospects for an ever-brighter future," he added.

Mr. Stapley called Ms. Beale an indispensable member of the core team that has produced CareTrust's industry-leading success since 2014. "Our accounting team often toils tirelessly behind the scenes with little recognition for the great contributions they make every day, and that's especially true of Lauren," he said. Bill Wagner, CareTrust's Chief Financial Officer, said, "Lauren joined us just after CareTrust launched, and was immediately responsible for implementing and establishing an accounting system to deliver timely and accurate financial reporting. Since that time, she has continued to greatly expand her role beyond accounting and into finance and investor relations."

Mr. Stapley also praised Mr. Callister's contributions as CareTrust's outside transactional counsel. "It was just logical to bring James in-house," said Mr. Stapley. "He has provided brilliant legal support to us for a long time, and the move to in-house will allow him to participate in more of the strategic conversations as well," he added. Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust's Chief Operating Officer, noted that Mr. Callister has been involved in virtually every investment CareTrust has made, as well as the company's more complex asset management work. "We're thrilled to finally have James to ourselves, and look forward to his deeper participation in the highly collaborative management culture we've fostered," Mr. Sedgwick concluded.

Ms. Beale has served as CareTrust's Controller since September 2014. Prior to joining CareTrust, she worked in Global Portfolio Accounting for The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an investment management firm serving retail and institutional investors. Ms. Beale started her career at Ernst & Young, LLP serving real estate clients, including several REITs, and also working in the firm's Professional Practice - Accounting group, based out of its national office. Ms. Beale is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the State of California.

Mr. Callister is a real estate and corporate attorney whose transactional experience includes representing clients in a diverse array of complex real estate and healthcare finance transactions. He has in-depth experience representing healthcare REITs and other owners of assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, medical office and other healthcare-related real estate in acquiring, selling, developing, financing (both bank and agency), leasing and managing healthcare real estate. He has also represented institutional lenders and investors, public and private companies, pension funds, hotel and resort operators and owners, and other corporate clients. Mr. Callister has been a partner at the Newport Beach, California law firm of Sherry Meyerhoff Hanson & Crance LLP since 2012. Prior to that, he was Counsel in the Newport Beach office of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, and previously served as Assistant General Counsel at Shea Properties.

