CarePoint Health Reinvigorates Record Of Excellence

Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center now among the top hospitals across New Jersey and the region

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the expansion of new subspecialities and singular programs in Hudson County, CarePoint Health ("CarePoint") is providing leading-edge services to the region and is proud to be recognized nationally as one of the top health care providers in the Northeast for delivering safe and superb care.

The pandemic, which created unprecedented conditions across the global healthcare system, brought out the best in physicians and staff across CarePoint's three hospitals: Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center. CarePoint treated more than 2,500 COVID patients with state-of-the-art medicine, established the first COVID care clinic to give follow-up care and address the long-term effects of COVID, and vaccinated more than 11,000 people to date in the region.

Because of CarePoint's nimbleness in reacting to the pandemic and ability to adapt under extreme conditions, multiple hospitals from across the region transferred COVID-positive patients into CarePoint's care. Throughout the system, the staff has responded with incredible distinction and will continue to expand care capabilities to communities during the pandemic.

While simultaneously addressing the pandemic, CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick led CarePoint through the implementation of several specialty programs that elevate the system to the preeminent position it now enjoys in the region. CarePoint began the only ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) program in Hudson County to treat patients with severe symptoms brought on by COVID. It launched a new telecritical care unit using robots for remote monitoring. It developed the only interventional stroke program in Hudson County. It is cultivating a multispecialty robotic surgery program across its three hospitals.

More is on the way. CarePoint plans on announcing two major affiliations with nationally renowned partners in the next few weeks. It is forming a Center of Innovation to transform patient and provider experience across inpatient and outpatient settings and establishing a Center for Precision Medicine. These developments will further cement CarePoint's distinguished place in delivering top quality healthcare across the region.

A neonatal heart surgeon of international repute, Dr. Moulick understands healthcare and has emphasized it as CarePoint's first and last priority. He has served as a physician leader for decades, established and scaled clinical programs domestically and internationally, created innovative products in health-tech, and built one of the largest healthcare systems in the world, Fortis Healthcare. He brings this breadth and depth of experience now to renew and reinvigorate CarePoint.

"CarePoint Health's hospitals are providing excellent quality of care across the region. Our staffs and physicians have done tremendous work saving lives and responding to COVID-19. While managing the pandemic, we also continue to launch innovative programs to improve the quality of care for our patients and bring new services to the region," said Dr. Moulick.

With the eminent domain process moving forward in Hudson County, CarePoint leadership supports the proceedings and trusts it will ultimately offer clarity as it continues to serve the community.

Dr. Moulick has asked hospital leadership to not be drawn into the desperate attempts to derail and demoralize CarePoint physicians. The staff will ignore any frivolous attempts at distraction and focus on what has now made CarePoint one of the top-quality healthcare systems in the region - delivering innovative and distinctive care for patients emphasizing Healthcare First and Healthcare Only.

COVID PANDEMIC RESPONSE

CarePoint was at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic in Northern NJ and led in developing best-in-class testing and treatment for Hudson County residents. The three hospitals experienced an influx of COVID patients. The acuity and mortality of these thousands of patients was significant and required immediate expansion of capacity and staffing. CarePoint's noteworthy actions during the pandemic include the following:

Treated more than 2,500 COVID patients from around the region.

Having developed excellence in COVID care, CarePoint received patient transfers from half a dozen hospitals for advanced COVID services.

Utilized advanced, evidence-based treatments including monoclonal antibodies.

Participated in clinical trial for Remdesivir before it was approved for Emergency Use Authorization.

Ran Exosome clinical trial in April 2020 and published results in Stem Cells and Development.

and published results in Established the only ECMO Program in Hudson County .

. Enacted one of the region's first COVID testing drive-thru in the region at Bayonne Medical Center.

Opened the first COVID triage tent in Hudson County at Christ Hospital.

at Christ Hospital. Administered more than 11,000 vaccinations since December.

Installed the world class Zyter ThermalAlert™ scanning and imaging system at its hospitals for mass temperature screening to create a safe environment for patients, families, and staff.

PROGRAMS

CarePoint's recently developed programs include the following:

Developed the only interventional stroke program in Hudson County , including tele-stroke consultations and use of AI for stroke detection.

, including tele-stroke consultations and use of AI for stroke detection. Cultivated multispecialty robotic surgery program in orthopedics, OB/GYN, urology, and other specialties.

Launched a new telecritical care unit using robots for remote monitoring.

Began a Center of Innovation to transform patient and provider experience across inpatient and outpatient settings.

Began an Endometriosis Center led by nationally recognized surgeon

Opened a new Heart Burn Center offering Capsule endoscopy, pH testing, and Esophageal Manometry.

Launched a new Population Health Initiative to drive early screening and detection of lung, colon, breast, and liver cancer.

Renovated lobbies in Christ Hospital and Bayonne Medical Center.

RECOGNITION

CarePoint has been nationally recognized for providing top quality care including the following:

Hoboken University Medical Center (HUMC) was recognized by the esteemed think tank Lown Institute as the number one hospital in New Jersey for Commitment to Providing High Value Care.

for Commitment to Providing High Value Care. HUMC was 4th in the nation for the best safety net hospital by Lown Institute.

HUMC Transitional Care Unit (TCU) maintained Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 5-Star rating.

HUMC received Get with the Guidelines for Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award for 2020.

HUMC Maternal Fetal Medicine recognized as an accredited Ultrasound Practice in the Areas of Adjunct Detailed Fetal Anatomic US for 1 st, 2 nd and 3 rd Trimesters by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) Ultrasound Practice Accreditation Council.

HUMC's Endometriosis Center of America was nationally recognized

Christ Hospital: Surgical Review Corp. - Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery.

Christ Hospital: Gold, Quality Achievement Award 2020.

Christ Hospital: American Heart Association (AHA): Gold level recognition 2020.

Bayonne Medical Center (BMC) awarded an "A" grade by Leapfrog Group's report card measuring safety and protecting patients.

BMC's Transitional Care Unit (TCU) received 5-Star by US News & World Report.

BMC received Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence by Infectious Diseases of America.

BMC: Gold Plus Award Stroke Care American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association.

BMC: American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Recognition.

