Careline Health Group Nationally Ranks No. 5 In 2021 Best Workplaces For Aging Services™ By Great Place To Work® And FORTUNE

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have honored Careline Health Group ("Careline"), a value-based alliance of Michigan Physician Services and Hospice providers, as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national No. 5 ranking is important to Careline and a further testament that employees experience a workplace they can trust. Nearly 95% of Careline employees stated that they consistently experience a workplace focused on innovation, company values and influential leaders.

"We are immensely grateful and humbled to receive at top-5 ranking for the second consecutive year. It is proof of Careline's unique 'Expect Exceptional' culture. We are a home for healthcare professionals who put patients first," said Joseph Mead, Careline Health Group founder and CEO.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. "Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees."

About Careline Health Group:

Careline Health Group is a value-based alliance that provides Physician Services and Hospice care for the frail or people facing terminal illness. Careline Health Group is different by design. Our teams use advanced technologies to provide better care and produce exceptional outcomes for the frail and seriously ill population, where and when it is best for them. For more information, please visit carelinehealthgoup.com .

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Activated Insights®

Activated Insights is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services provides. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transform the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology.

