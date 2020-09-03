CareerBuilder Names Leigh-Margaret Stull As Chief Product Officer, Doubles Down On Talent Acquisition

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today global HR technology leader CareerBuilder announced the promotion of Leigh-Margaret Stull to Chief Product Officer, underscoring the company's commitment to fostering talent within the organization and enhancing its focus on talent acquisition and product innovation in the HR tech industry.

"Leigh-Margaret holds an impressive record of developing large-scale digital solutions that improve our clients' experience on our platforms and position CareerBuilder for long-term growth," says CareerBuilder CEO Irina Novoselsky. "Her leadership is essential as we roll out the latest updates to our Talent Acquisition Suite that make it easier for job seekers to find the perfect role and streamline the experience for employers in our increasingly remote environment."

A leader in user experience design and recruiting technology, Stull joined CareerBuilder's senior leadership team in 2010, creating the company's first experimental and custom product team. Stull previously held positions at various consulting firms, Grainger, Teletech and General Motors, leading strategic planning, change management and innovation initiatives. At CareerBuilder, she has led the strategy, R&D and execution of product innovations that drive performance improvements on behalf of recruiters and candidates, while driving key partnerships to advance CareerBuilder's roadmap with Google, Facebook, Amazon and many other digital players within the HR Tech space.

"CareerBuilder has been a leader in innovation for 25 years, and now more than ever we are seeing the importance of insight-driven solutions for finding and filling jobs," says Stull, "Talent acquisition today is ripe for disruption. Job seekers' expectations are rapidly changing, and recruiters are struggling with fragmented, disjointed systems. We need to lead with solutions that shed the layers and help the system work better for everyone — and we're just scratching the surface."

