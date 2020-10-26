Career Air Force Supply Chain And Logistics Leader Col (ret) Kieran Keelty Joins Triman Industries To Head Partner Supply Chain Operations

WEST BERLIN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triman Industries, Inc. ("Triman" or the "Company"), a leading provider of distribution, supply chain and repair management solutions to the military aftermarket, announced today that Kieran Keelty has joined the Company as Vice President, Partner Supply Chain Operation. The appointment is effective immediately. Triman is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation and Specialty Industrial markets.

"Triman is continuing on its strong growth trajectory with an ever-increasing focus on providing world-class aftermarket services to our OEM partners and customers," said Scott Truskin, CEO of Triman. "Kieran has a unique and diverse set of skills and relationships that will be a great fit within the Company. He will report directly to our president, Dan Edwards, and play a key role in developing and executing our strategic growth plan."

"Triman is a pure play military distribution partner with an outstanding reputation in the industry. I'm truly excited to join a company that has been built upon a solid foundation of relentless support of the mission and warfighter while pursuing a value proposition grounded in the growth of their OEM partners and suppliers," said Mr. Keelty. "I am anxious to bring my supply chain and logistics experience to what is already a very strong team at Triman."

"Kieran brings a pedigree of military supply chain and DLA experience to Triman," said Dan Edwards, President of Triman Industries. "He is truly a passionate leader and supply chain expert who will drive significant value for our partner base further enhancing our mission to be a high-touch, full-service military aftermarket supply chain innovator. We are confident he will deepen our partner relationships and identify new growth opportunities."

In this newly created supply chain executive role, Mr. Keelty will be responsible for leading the development and execution of a comprehensive program to optimize the supply chain for Triman's partners and suppliers. He will also be pursuing new business within DoD programs and OEMs through relationship development, innovative problem solving, gap analysis and identification of opportunities that are aligned with Triman's unique value proposition.

Col (ret) Keelty brings over 25 years of active duty US Air Force experience to Triman. He was most recently the Commander of the 748 th Supply Chain Management Group at Hill AFB, Utah where he led 925 personnel in managing a $1.2 billion annual supply chain budget sustaining 34 weapons systems. He also held key leadership positions at Air Mobility Command where he was the Chief of the Logistics Readiness division as well as the Deputy Commander of the Air Force's largest Mission Support Group at Kadena Air Base, Japan, supervising 4,200 personnel. He has an MS in Supply Chain Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology, an MA in National Security and Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College and a BA in political Science from the University of North Carolina.

About Triman IndustriesTriman is a leading provider of distribution, supply chain and repair management solutions to the military aftermarket. Founded in 1995 and based in West Berlin, NJ, Triman has mastered the business of partnering with OEM suppliers and their military customers to form the critical link between the product and the end-user in the supply chain. Today, Triman represents a growing list of over 50 OEMs and provides a full suite of value-added services including inspection and testing, packaging, labeling, marking, processing, export management, contract administration and repair management services. The Company's proven track record, reputation for quality and responsiveness, and deep list of certifications and accreditations have allowed it to establish a leading market position and valuable partnerships in its marketplace. For more information, please visit www.trimanindustries.com.

About AE Industrial PartnersAE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

CONTACT: Lambert & Co. Jennifer Hurson(845) 507-0571 jhurson@lambert.com

Or

Caroline Luz203-656-2829 cluz@lambert.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/career-air-force-supply-chain-and-logistics-leader-col-ret-kieran-keelty-joins-triman-industries-to-head-partner-supply-chain-operations-301159341.html

SOURCE Triman Industries, Inc.