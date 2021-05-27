CareDx To Participate In Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company plans to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

CareDx's management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m Pacific time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx's website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDxCareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:CareDx, Inc.Sasha KingChief Marketing Officer415-287-2393 sking@caredx.com

Investor RelationsGreg Chodaczek347-610-7010 investor@caredx.com