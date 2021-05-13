CareDx To Participate In AAKP And George Washington University Global Summit On Kidney Disease Innovations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today that Reg Seeto, President and CEO of CareDx, will present during the 3 rd Annual Global Kidney Innovations Summit, hosted by the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) and the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. The Summit will be held between May 13-14, 2021.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, CareDx will present "Emerging Innovation in Kidney Disease with Global Implications: Advancements in Cell-free DNA to Improve Post-Transplant Care." The talk will outline the benefits of AlloSure, a non-invasive blood test for transplant surveillance. AlloSure is more accurate than serum creatinine or DSA at detecting organ rejection and has been clinically validated in multi-center and prospective trials.

The presentation will also cover the latest innovation—KidneyCare, the first multi-modality surveillance solution for kidney transplant. KidneyCare combines AlloSure dd-cfDNA, AlloMap gene expression profiling (GEP), and machine-learning transplant data analytics, known as iBox. In addition, Dr. Seeto will discuss the benefits of using digital technologies to increase patient engagement and adherence.

"CareDx's mission is to improve transplant patient outcomes. We are the leader in bringing new innovations by being focused on high-quality data from multi-center, prospective studies," said Dr. Seeto. "We have a focus on the patient journey, and our AlloCare mobile app is one example of how we can connect the transplant patient before, during and after their transplant."

"Now in our third year, the AAKP/GW Global Summit on Kidney Disease Innovations has built an audience among kidney patient consumers, medical professionals, researchers, and government leaders in over seventy countries, viewer numbers in the tens of thousands, and is a major element in our strategy for The Decade of the Kidney™. As the largest kidney patient organization in America, we are honored to convene this effort and to help accelerate a growing global consortium of kidney patient consumers determined to influence the research, innovations, regulations, and payment decisions that ultimately impact their lives," stated Richard Knight, President, AAKP and a former hemodialysis patient and a 14-year kidney transplant recipient. "AAKP believes kidney disease prevention, detection, and treatment strategies must align with the aspirations of patients to live a full life as they define it - and CareDx has been a consistent ally in this shared philosophy and worldview. AAKP is thrilled to have Dr. Seeto discuss how the latest innovations in patient consent, surveillance, and engagement can lead to healthier outcomes for kidney transplant recipients."

To register for the 3rd Annual Global Summit, please visit: https://aakp.org/programs-and-events/global-summit/

