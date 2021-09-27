CareDx Presents Latest Data On AlloSeq Portfolio At ASHI 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that it will share the latest data on AlloSeq Tx17 and AlloSeq HCT at the 47 th annual meeting of The American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI). ASHI will be held live in Orlando, FL as well as virtually from September 27-30, 2021.

CareDx continues a tradition of leading scientific research at ASHI 2021 with 8 scientific presentations or posters featuring AlloSeq HCT and AlloSeq Tx17 hybrid-capture technology:

Gene copy number estimation from hybrid capture assays detect the likelihood of an MHC haplotype with a duplicated MHC beta block: Sept 29 th; 10 - 10:30 AM EST

The complex role of mica residue 129 dimorphism in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: Sept 29 th; 2:15 - 3:45 PM EST

Leukemia relapse with >99% donor t cells and newly emerging recipient myeloid cells---immune escape: Sept 30 th; 2:15 - 3:45 PM EST

Detection of a complex novel alleles by gene target enrichment with hybrid capture

HLA-G, -H typing provides insights into MHC alpha block diversity: Implications for unrelated HCT, MHC disease association and MHC evolution

Matching across the blocks: HLA Class 1b and MICA/MICB genotyping reveal additional MHC mismatches in conventionally HLA matched HCT donor/recipient pairs

Homozygous or heterozygous, that is the question; E-poster #P09

Rare genetic alterations in HLA genes and their impact on clinical HLA typing

"At CareDx, we are proud to drive continued innovation and development in the transplant space. AlloSeq HCT is a transformative solution in chimerism testing, while AlloSeq Tx17 has changed the HLA typing landscape with our hybrid capture technology and is now a leading NGS solution for HLA laboratories," said Reg Seeto, CEO at CareDx. "We are glad to continue supporting ASHI in delivering new solutions and data that can improve transplant patient care."

"ASHI 2021 is one of the leading conferences for the HLA community to come together and share best practices," said Nick Brown, MD at University of Pennsylvania. "I'm excited to connect with other colleagues and share the impact that AlloSeq Tx17 hybrid capture is having within the community."

Additionally, CareDx will host a lunch symposium from 12 - 2 PM EST on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, titled "Future of Transplant Solutions: Innovations across Pre- and Post-transplant Journey." Symposium topics and speakers include:

CareDx - Changing the Paradigm in Transplant Care: Reg Seeto, CEO, CareDx

Driving Innovation Across the Transplant Journey at CareDx: Curtis Lind, VP of Products R&D, CareDx

Considerations in Validating and Implementing a Highly Sensitive and Accurate NGS-based Chimerism Assay for Clinical Use: Bing Melody Zhang, MD, Stanford University

Using Hybrid Capture-based NGS Typing to Probe the Extent of Chromosome Deletions in the HLA Region: Nick Brown, MD, University of Pennsylvania

About CareDxCareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

