CareDx Launches AlloCare At Virtual Transplant Festival

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the launch of AlloCare at the CareDx organized AlloCare Transplant Festival on September 26, 2020.

AlloCare is a mobile app developed by CareDx that provides a one of a kind, patient-centric resource for transplant recipients to manage medication adherence, coordinate with Patient Care Managers for AlloSure scheduling, and measure health metrics. The comprehensive app brings simplicity to a complex care regimen to maintain long-term health post-transplant. AlloCare is available in the Apple App Store for iPhone users.

AlloCare will launch at the CareDx hosted AlloCare Transplant Festival, a virtual celebration to honor the organ transplant community and foster deeper connections among the extraordinary individuals and societies who are part of it. Scheduled on Saturday, September 26 th at 9:00 am PDT/12:00 pm EDT, the three-hour event will be an interactive celebration for transplant patients and caregivers, featuring transplant celebrities such as America's Got Talent runner up Angelica Hale, retired-NBA star Sean Elliott, and 1971 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year John Brockington.

"The transplant community is extremely passionate and powerful, and I'm honored to be participating in the AlloCare Transplant Festival, which also happens to coincide with my 21-year transplant anniversary," said Sean Elliott. "This event allows me to take a proactive role in providing support, hope, and guidance to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families who share similar transplant experiences."

Over 25 transplant societies and advocacy organizations are coming together to support the AlloCare Transplant Festival, including the American Society of Transplantation (AST), the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), Donate Life, the International Transplant Nurses Society (ITNS), and the Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO).

"TRIO is proud to participate in the AlloCare Transplant Festival along with more than 25 organizations, with a shared mission to support everyone during their transplant journey. Events like this help provide invaluable resources, a sense of community, and uplifting content to guide them through this challenging time," said Jim Gleason, President of TRIO.

"CareDx is dedicated to improving long term outcomes for transplant patients, and we believe this is best done with better surveillance and better engagement. Our advanced tests like AlloSure provide better surveillance for transplant clinicians to best manage care. We are now launching AlloCare to bring better engagement solutions directly to patients," said Peter Maag, Chairman and CEO of CareDx. "This year, CareDx has acutely focused its energy on developing innovative and personalized solutions to help the transplant community during this difficult time. We are honored to celebrate the community by hosting the first-annual AlloCare Transplant Festival!"

