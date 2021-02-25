CareDx Expands Into The Pre-Transplant Kidney Space through TX Connect

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that it has also acquired TX Services, LLC, provider of TX Connect, as part of its acquisition of TransChart in January 2021. TX Connect is a cloud-based service that allows nephrologists and dialysis centers to electronically submit referrals to transplant programs, closely follow and assist patients through the transplant waitlist process, and ultimately, through transplantation.

TX Connect currently manages more than 19,000 patients and is fully integrated with TransChart, a transplant electronic medical records platform. TX Connect deepens CareDx's offering in the pre-transplant space, which already includes XynManagement, a waitlist management service currently serving 6,000 transplant patients in the U.S. Further, it builds on CareDx's digital portfolio, which includes XynQAPI transplant quality management solutions, and Ottr, another industry-leading transplant electronic medical record software platform.

"CareDx is now poised to better serve dialysis centers that need to get more of its kidney patients on a transplant waitlist, as mandated by the Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative," said Reg Seeto, CEO of CareDx. "TX Connect will help more patients with getting on the waitlist to their eventual transplant. Adding this important service to our offerings will help us provide better care at every critical step of the transplant patient journey."

"We are honored to work with CareDx to improve workflows between various care providers in what is often a very long and complicated process for transplant patients," said Martha Collins, Managing Principal, TX Services. "This service will not only facilitate the secure communication and exchange of patient information between care providers, but it's also a key component to optimal care and treatment of transplant patients at every step of the way."

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com. About TX ServicesTX Services, LLC, provider of TX Connect, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, offers innovative solutions to support the life-saving work of dialysis centers, nephrology practices and transplant centers throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.txconnect.net.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's acquisition of TX Connect and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the proposed acquisition does not close; risks related to integration in the event the proposed transaction closes; risks of unexpected costs and delays associated with the acquisition; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements

