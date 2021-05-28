CareDx Announces Strategic Minority Investment In Miromatrix

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has closed a minority investment in Miromatrix, a biotechnology company working to eliminate the need for an organ transplant waiting list through the development of implantable engineered biological organs. CareDx and Miromatrix have also agreed to collaborate on certain research and development activities using CareDx technology.

Life-saving organ transplantation is severely constrained by the number of organs available for patients who need them. According to the Journal of the American Society of Nephrologists, more than 40,000 Americans die each year waiting for a kidney transplant due to the chronic shortage of kidneys.

Through their proprietary perfusion decellularization and recellularization technology, Miromatrix is developing fully implantable human organs including livers and kidneys. Miromatrix's technology is protected by a series of issued patents and pending patent applications in major markets worldwide.

"Miromatrix's ambitions to increase the availability of transplantable organs is perfectly aligned with our mission of caring for more transplant patients," said Reg Seeto, President and CEO of CareDx. "CareDx's dedication to improving outcomes for transplant patients has resulted in innovative solutions across the entire transplant patient journey — from leading pre-transplant HLA matching solutions to advancing post-transplant surveillance. Through this investment and collaboration, we are pleased to now use our expertise to help increase the supply of transplantable organs."

