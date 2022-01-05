CareCloud Business Doubles During The Last Two Years

Increasing emphasis on technology-driven solutions

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that its business has more than doubled during the last two years.

"We're pleased to announce that 2021 was another record year of growth for CareCloud as we anticipate having exceeded $138 million of revenue, the high end of our guidance range, while growing adjusted EBITDA to a new record of approximately $22 million," said Hadi Chaudhry, President and CEO, CareCloud. Here are some highlights of our activities over the last two years:

There were approximately 1,650 medical practices using our SaaS platform and/or our revenue cycle management services during 2021, up 83% from approximately 900 practices in 2019.

Our revenue cycle management services enabled our clients to collect $2.3 billion in payments in 2021, a 142% increase from the $930 million collected in 2019.

There were more than 70 hospitals using our services and/or technology in 2021, up from approximately 20 in 2019. Hospitals typically use our revenue cycle management services, professional IT services, and our PrecisionBI business intelligence platform, all of which complement third-party EHRs or practice management systems designed for in-patient hospital settings.

82% of our total revenue came from technology-enabled solutions, including our SaaS platform and professional services related to technology in 2021, up from 59% in 2019. The technology-enabled component of our revenue has tripled since 2019, accounting for essentially 100% of our growth over the last two years.

"CareCloud completed a pivotal year in 2021, and we are pleased to report that our preliminary numbers indicate we are on track to exceed our annual revenue guidance of $135-138 million," said Bill Korn, Chief Financial Officer, CareCloud. "We have continued to invest in our future growth, so we expect to report adjusted EBITDA within our guidance range, but toward the lower half of the range. This will represent more than double the adjusted EBTIDA we reported in 2020."

"For 2022, we expect to continue to provide robust growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA and anticipate providing annual guidance, as usual, during our next earnings call," continued Mr. Korn. "During first quarter 2022 we expect significant growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA compared to first quarter 2021, but just like last year, we will see typical first quarter industry seasonality due to medical deductibles and expect a milder-than-usual cold and flu season, which will reduce revenue and adjusted EBITDA compared to fourth quarter 2021."

About CareCloudCareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

