Carecentrix Named A Top Workplace For 2020 By The Hartford Courant

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leader in tech-enabled post-acute and home-based solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Hartford Courant. The list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC and measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"Ensuring CareCentrix is a great place to work for all our team members is more important than ever and has come with new challenges over the last several months," said John Driscoll, CEO, CareCentrix. "The culture we have built has allowed our team members to continue to work safely and grow while helping more patients heal or age at home, even during these unprecedented times."

This award continues a series of public recognitions of the strength of CareCentrix's company culture. In April, CareCentrix was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times , and in January, CareCentrix was recognized by independent analysts at the Great Place to Work Institute with a certification as a 2019-2020 Great Place to Work.®

Some of CareCentrix's employee programs include:

CareCentrix Cares Fund: Management established CareCentrix Cares to help meet critical needs of employees who are undergoing difficult challenges in their lives. CareCentrix Cares honors the commitment that we have to support one another in times of need. The program exclusively funded through the generosity of CareCentrix employees and over half of employees contribute to CareCentrix Cares. The program is confidential, for both donors and recipients. Since 2015, we have distributed over $500,000 in financial assistance to more than 200 employees.

Voice of the Employee (VOE): CareCentrix believes that every employee at every level and area of the organization needs a voice in making CareCentrix a great place to work. The VOE team is selected through an annual application process and takes part in giving back to the community, helping team members live healthier lives, encouraging team members to have fun at work, and offering opportunities for personal and professional development.

The Women's Network: As an organization that is 80 percent female, CareCentrix believes that it is critical to support and promote advancement of our female teammates. Founded in 2017, the Women's Network is open to all employees and helps to promote the advancement and inclusion of women leaders at the company through networking opportunities and guest speakers. The Women's Network has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and currently has over 300 members who participate in educational and networking opportunities.

CareCentrix is committed to making the home the center of patient care. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix manages care for 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics and tech-enabled care, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep services, and Palliative Illness Management. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com.

