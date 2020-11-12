CareAsOne Summit 2020 Announces Microsoft As Technology Partner

The upcoming conference of healthcare experts from around the globe will discuss the digital future of the sector from November 16-18.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAsOne, a virtual healthcare professional community, today announced that Microsoft, one of the leading multinational technology companies, will be joining the CareAsOne Summit 2020 as a technology partner.

Microsoft's goals to simplify technology in healthcare, empower care teams and deliver personalized care fits right in with the Summit's agenda to develop a framework for digital healthcare and a sustainable system of care delivery. The conference will be an opportunity for healthcare professionals to share their experiences, ideas and insights about building a healthcare system for the future to advance patient-centered care.

"We are very excited to have Microsoft as our technology partner for the CareAsOne Summit. Our event is entirely focused on bringing the current challenges of healthcare into the light and to explore the ideas that can accelerate innovation and transformative change in healthcare. As our technology partner, Microsoft will certainly help us in promoting unique ideas to revolutionize healthcare and build a system that puts patients first," remarked Paul Grundy, MD, the convener of the CareAsOne Community and founding president of the Primary Care Collaborative (PCC).

The Accountable Care Learning Collaborative, a non-profit, peer-learning, member organization focused on the transition to value-based care, along with reputed media channels, The Healthcare Guys and mHealth Times, are also partners in the CareAsOne Summit.

The virtual conference theme 'Health 2030: Discovering the Future of Healthcare,' will host thousands of healthcare professionals and more than 50 experts in the field, including Jonathan Bush, Co-founder, athenahealth and Executive Chairman, Firefly Health, Kavita K. Patel MD, Scholar, Brookings Institution and Primary Care Physician, Glen Tullman, Founder and Executive Chairman, Livongo Health, Hans Erik Hendersen, Chief Executive Officer at Healthcare DENMARK, Tom X Lee, CEO at Galileo and Former CEO and Executive Chairman at One Medical Group.

About CareAsOne

CareAsOne brings together healthcare professionals from all spheres to align with the changing dynamics of healthcare. The objective behind CareAsOne is to create a network that facilitates engagement, education, and alliance through powerful dissemination of healthcare information. We are committed to building a comprehensive networking and knowledge-sharing platform where credible healthcare information is available to healthcare professionals in a centralized manner to grow together and truly "care as one."

