Care Logistics Completes "Go Live" Of New Technology In Large Trauma Hospital, Helping Shorten Patient Length Of Stay, Reduce Costs And Enhance Experiences

ATLANTA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Logistics, a healthcare innovator and leader in technology and processes that optimize patient progression and throughput, today announced the successful "go live" of its Resolve solution at a large trauma hospital. Resolve - Care Logistics' latest technology innovation - is a mobile application that delivers real-time intelligence to help hospital care teams eliminate patient progression barriers experienced in hospitals every day.

Leveraging the Resolve mobile application, this hospital is benefiting from more efficient and visible patient progression barrier detection and resolution. As suspected issues are identified, hospital care team members receive real-time notifications on their mobile devices and are able to take a proactive approach to mitigating issues that contribute to longer patient stays. The hospital also reports that the technology is fostering better communication and coordination across its care teams and a more efficient patient discharge process and experience.

"We are delighted to be partnering with this trauma hospital to help shorten patient length of stay, enhance care team communication, improve processes, reduce cost and ultimately take patient experiences to the next level," says Stephen Passalacqua, chief business innovation executive at Care Logistics.

The Resolve mobile application, which integrates with Care Logistics' Care Advance technology, provides a collaborative infrastructure and workflow that is enhanced by bi-directional communication between leaders, barrier owners and unit staff to provide:

Better visibility into barrier resolution status

Faster time to resolution for all barriers

Time savings during each shift handoff

Increased accountability for patient progression

For more information about the Resolve mobile application and how it can help hospitals and healthcare systems shorten patient length of stay, reduce costs and enhance experiences, visit www.carelogistics.com/resolve.

About Care Logistics Care Logistics is the leader in patient progression, throughput and hospital operational command centers. Care Logistics processes and purpose-built technology drive sustainable improvements in efficiency and reliability, which result in increased revenue and higher reimbursement and the reduction of avoidable patient days, while improving safety and quality. Care Logistics is part of the Jackson Healthcare ® family of companies. Visit www.carelogistics.com.

