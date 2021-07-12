Care.com Expands Suite Of Enterprise Services Through Partnerships With CollegeVine And Talkspace

Care.com, the digital care services leader and provider of the most comprehensive suite of family care benefits in the industry, today announced that it has expanded its enterprise services through new partnerships with CollegeVine and Talkspace (NASDAQ:...

Care.com, the digital care services leader and provider of the most comprehensive suite of family care benefits in the industry, today announced that it has expanded its enterprise services through new partnerships with CollegeVine and Talkspace (TALK) .

Effective this month, CollegeVine, the leader in virtual guidance for high schoolers, will be available to clients who have existing LifeCare services offered by Care.com. Talkspace, the leader in digital virtual behavioral healthcare, will become available as a stand-alone mental health offering to all of Care.com's enterprise clients effective July 2021.

Care.com's industry-leading suite of enterprise services currently includes access to the company's digital platform, backup care for children and adults, senior care, personalized care support, and additional services ranging from breastfeeding support to financial planning, all designed to provide the full spectrum of care for working families. The addition of CollegeVine and Talkspace reflects the growing need for college advising and access to mental health support, respectively.

CollegeVine provides access to personalized guidance for high school students with services that include essay reviews, college admission planning, help navigating financial aid and scholarship programs, among others. Talkspace gives members aged 13+ immediate access to counseling and therapy for mental health support with licensed therapists.

In making the announcement, Natalie Mayslich, GM of Consumer and Enterprise for Care.com, said "Best-in-class employers know that today, care benefits are must-haves for their teams, and equally important, they understand that has expanded beyond care for small children and aging adults. Through this pandemic year, mental health support has rapidly become a workplace priority and, as any parent of a teenager can tell you, the academic and competitive pressures of college prep are intense. We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with market leaders like CollegeVine and Talkspace in support of the 15 million+ employees we reach with our enterprise services."

"Parents have always played a vital role in the college admissions process, but to go it alone these days can be very daunting," said Zack Perkins, CollegeVine CEO. "By partnering with Care.com, we will bring much needed guidance and support to families during this critical life milestone. Our comprehensive platform takes you and your student from start to finish with expert guidance and is completely free for families—it's a must-have for any working parent."

"Talkspace is excited to partner with Care.com because of our shared approach to delivering healthcare. By prioritizing access and affordability, we're able to get individuals the personalized care they need, when and where they need it," said Lauren Friedrich, Talkspace's Vice President of Channel Partnerships. "This focus on access and affordability facilitates ongoing care with a trusted provider and ultimately leads to better clinical outcomes."

Through the CollegeVine partnership, Care.com's enterprise clients will have unlimited access to CollegeVine's platform and personalized tools including college admission plan development, target schools list creation, and live streamed events with experts, alumni and students on a variety of subjects ranging from essay topics to choosing a school. In addition, in an exclusive benefit for Care.com's enterprise clients, employees will receive 100 free "Instant Karma" (CollegeVine currency) which can be redeemed for priority answers from admissions experts, peer essay reviews and entries for weekly scholarship drawings.

Through the Talkspace partnership, Care.com's enterprise clients will be able to purchase Talkspace to provide top-tier mental health services for their employees. When adding Talkspace to their care benefit portfolio, clients will be providing employees with personalized individual therapist matching, unlimited text and audio messaging, library resources, and progress goals tools, available to all employees, all fully subsidized. In addition, clients can expand service offerings to include monthly live video sessions with therapists, live video sessions with psychiatrists, and access to marital counseling resources.

About Care.comAvailable in more than 20 countries, Care.com is the world's leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care. Care.com is designed to meet the evolving needs of today's families and caregivers, offering everything from household tax and payroll services and customized corporate benefits packages covering the care needs of working families, to innovating new ways for caregivers to be paid and obtain professional benefits. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com's industry-leading products—from child and elder care to pet care and home care. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005498/en/