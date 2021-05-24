Care Angel Appoints New Vice President Of Business Development

MIAMI, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the leader in AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology, today announced that Mike Hahn has recently joined the company as the new vice president of business development. In this role he will be responsible for leading the company's strategy for aggressive revenue growth moving forward. The appointment follows the recent news that prominent healthcare executive Bud Flagstad, will now serve as the company's new CEO.

Mr. Hahn, holds an MBA and is a 15 year healthcare veteran who brings to the senior business development role a commitment to both innovation and collaboration as well as deep experience with large payer and provider relationships. He previously led the Innovation team for UnitedHealth Group's OptumCare unit where he was responsible for the strategy and implementation of new business opportunities and technology-enabled resources to serve various health care stakeholders spanning consumers, health care providers and practices. Mr. Hahn has also helped lead multiple successful innovations across UnitedHealth Group, including UnitedHealthcare Motion® (wearables for health) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) for clinical and care effectiveness as well as new EMR voice technologies that are aimed at reducing provider burnout and physician turnover.

"The past few month have proven to be a pivotal time for Care Angel as we've looked to bolster the executive management structure in order to ensure that we are in the strongest position possible to accelerate revenue growth as well as adoption of our AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology," said Bud Flagstad, CEO Care Angel. "We welcome Mike in his new role and look forward to leveraging his deep healthcare experience and especially his background leading the United Health Group's OptumCare Innovation team to help us achieve our 2021-2022 business expansion goals."

Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled, AI-Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation. Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities.

