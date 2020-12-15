Cardtronics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Cardtronics Plc Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - CATM

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Cardtronics plc (CATM) - Get Report to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP (collectively, the "Funds") for $35.00 per share in cash is fair to Cardtronics shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cardtronics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Cardtronics and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Cardtronics shareholders; (2) determine whether the Funds are underpaying for Cardtronics; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Cardtronics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Cardtronics shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

