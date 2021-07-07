CarDr.Com Launches New Smartphone App For Automotive Dealers To Save Time And Money By Providing On-board Diagnostics And Immediate Appraisal Data

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarDr.com, an automotive technology company, announces the launch of its smartphone Vehicle Appraisal Application. The new automotive technology delivers original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accuracy appraisal data via a smartphone and pocket-sized Bluetooth On-board diagnostics (OBD) scanner. Within minutes, the new proprietary app generates vehicle inspection reports, reliability ratings, fair market valuations and is available by subscription.

The patent-pending app was created for car dealers, appraisers, wholesalers and inspectors to:

Detect VIN fraud with 100% accuracy and OBD trouble codes with 90+% accuracy

Deliver more than the OBD standard generic level code report so the fair value of a used vehicle can be estimated immediately

Reveal hidden OBD faults from the chassis and body modules that can lead to significant sales margin erosion in used car purchases

These hidden codes can often cost more than $2,000 to correct

to correct Create dynamic reports for each vehicle appraised, take photos, add appraisal notes and view previous appraisals

Integrate with real-time vehicle industry information sources including:

Manheim MMR



Kelly Blue Book



JD Powers



Black book



Carfax



AutoCheck

"CarDr.com' s Vehicle Appraisal Application is the ultimate tool for dealers to 'buy right' and 'sell better' by eliminating costly mistakes of hidden proprietary ("C" and "B") OBD codes - reducing appraisal time to minutes. CarDr.com's state-of-the-art appraisal smartphone system allows dealers to understand the vehicle's true condition and history by using real-time industry-leading data sources and patent-pending diagnostics that can reduce the dealership's appraisal time from hours to minutes." said Parry Singh, Chairman and Founder of CarDr.com.

ABOUT CARDR.COM, INC. CarDr.com, an automotive technology company, provides industry-leading software, hardware and services for vehicle valuation and inspection. The company's Vehicle Appraisal Application delivers original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accuracy appraisal data via a smartphone and pocket-sized Bluetooth onboard diagnostic (OBD) scanner. The app generates vehicle inspection reports, reliability ratings and fair market valuations within minutes. Launched in 2020, Chicago-based CarDr.com is backed by Red Fort Capital, a $1.2 billion private equity firm and S&P investment-grade finance company Parry Singh founded in 2003. To learn more, visit CarDr.com or call 1-800-932-1120.

