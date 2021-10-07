CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake To Provide A Secure, Scalable Platform For Digital Payments And Support Progression To Cashless Society

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report today announced that CARDNET, Japan's leading credit card payment network, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to deliver a robust, agile cloud service and support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in Japan. The new HPE cloud service will deliver increased performance, capacity and availability to address the unpredictable market movements and the accelerated uptake of online payments.

Established in 1995, CARDNET is Japan's leading credit card settlement agency, and serves as an intermediary between merchants, credit card companies and financial institutions across Japan. It provides a payment and settlement platform which ensures smooth purchasing experiences for credit card and other cashless transactions. CARDNET has seen a rapid increase in demand, as consumers and businesses increasingly favor online and digital transactions, with the total number of transactions in 2020 reaching 118% higher than the prior year. Furthermore, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has set a goal of 40% cashless payments by 2027 in Japan.

CARDNET needed to modernize its settlement platform to meet the rapid growth in transaction volumes. HPE GreenLake delivers the simplicity, ease and agility of the cloud experience through a pay-per-use model while also ensuring data security and compliance. The platform can scale up and down as business demand fluctuates, thus delivering more flexibility and agility for CARDNET to manage the unpredictable demand.

"We were seeking a solution that gives us the reliability and security that we need for a mission-critical payment service, as well as a solution that is flexible and agile to handle unpredictable market conditions," said Yuji Nakamoto, executive vice president of Host System Development, CARDNET. "HPE's track record in delivering fault-tolerant, reliable systems in the financial service industry gives us full confidence in the HPE GreenLake platform to support the new payments platform and process the massive increase in credit card transactions."

HPE is working in close collaboration with Tokyo-based system integrator and service provider, TIS Inc to deliver the payment system. The solution, delivered as a cloud service through the HPE GreenLake platform, uses the HPE Superdome Flex server for in-memory processing and mission-critical capabilities to ensure always-on performance. It also leverages HPE XP8 Storage for high-performance storage to deliver 24-hour access, high availability, and twice as much batch processing performance of the former system. The solution synchronizes data to remote sites in real-time, enabling quick service switchover in the event of a large-scale disaster.

"With the recent surge in cashless payments in the country, it's never been more important to produce a resilient platform that can connect merchants of all types, across various industries, with credit card companies and financial institutions," added Hirokazu Mochizuki, managing director, HPE Japan. "With the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, we can remodel CARDNET's core systems to be manageable and flexible in such an unpredictable business climate, allowing them to be comfortable handling growing digital transaction demands."

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation. The HPE GreenLake platform can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility, and combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for analytics, bare metal, compute, container management, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, 5G, HCI, high performance compute, machine learning operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake business is rapidly growing with over $5.2 billion USD in total contract value and 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has about 1200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About CARDNET

Since its establishment in 1995, CARDNET has developed a series of credit card payment services as a safe and secure social infrastructure so that merchants, card companies, and global users can make payments in their own way. Through the provision of superior features and services, and strengthened information security, CARDNET contributes to the development of customers' businesses with added value such as improved operational efficiency and stable system operation, and continues to evolve toward the realization of a cashless future. For more information, visit: https://www.cardnet.co.jp.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service - spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions - with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

