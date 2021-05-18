Cardlytics To Host Virtual Investor Day On June 10

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Lynne Laube, Co-Founder & CEO

Andy Christiansen, Chief Financial Officer

Ross McNab, President of North America Advertising

Michael Akkerman, Chief Product & Strategy Officer

Farrell Hudzik, Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions

The event can be accessed through a live webcast, which will be available on Cardlytics' investor relations website at ir.cardlytics.com. A replay will also be archived on this website.

About CardlyticsCardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, Cardlytics acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform. In May 2021, Cardlytics acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

