Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. To Webcast Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, May 6

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI ®) (CSII) - Get Report will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 third-quarter conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue a post-market earnings release prior to the call on May 6, 2021.

To access the live webcast, go to the events section of CSI's investor relations website on the day of the conference. A webcast replay will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company's orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

