Cardiologs Partners With MicroPort CRM To Distribute Its AI-based Cardiac Diagnostics Solution In France

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement in France with MicroPort CRM, for the reselling of its cloud analysis solution for Holter ECGs. MicroPort CRM is a worldwide leader in the conception and distribution of implementable devices for the treatment of heart rhythm disorders and the leader in France of Holter ECG monitoring devices and software. This agreement marks the official launch, at a large scale, of Cardiologs' European business operations.

As a pioneer in AI-based healthcare, Cardiologs is the first company to obtain a CE mark for an AI-based medical device. Cardiologs' medical-grade AI automatically identifies cardiac rhythm disorders with a high level of accuracy and in a timely manner, cutting diagnosis and analysis time in half. Thanks to its secure cloud solution, which General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) compliant and "Hébergeur de Données de Santé" (HDS) certified, the analysis is available in real-time, from everywhere, by all professionals involved in a patient's care, thus simplifying the logistics of ECG diagnostics.

Cardiologs is device-agnostic and can interpret data from a broad range of cardiac monitoring devices, a choice aligned with the evolution of health tech towards greater openness and interoperability. Already in use in several healthcare facilities, Cardiologs' solution has been immediately endorsed by the medical staff, as Dr. Laurent Fiorina, rythmolog at Institut Cardiovasculaire de Paris-Sud (France) and medical expert at Cardiologs confirms, "Cardiologs' solution enabled us to be more efficient and doubled our Holter analysis capacity. We are now capable of providing our patients with fast and accurate ECG analysis. The ease of use was a major reason for the team's fast endorsement of this new ECG analysis device."

Yann Fleureau, co-founder and CEO of Cardiologs, said, "We are extremely enthusiastic to partner with MicroPort CRM for the distribution of our unique technology in France. Its leading position in the Holter market combined with the expertise of its business teams, makes MicroPort CRM an ideal business partner to widely distribute Cardiologs' solution to all the French cardiologists in hospitals as well as in outpatient medical offices."

Benoît Clinchamps, President of MicroPort CRM, added, "We are very happy to launch this partnership with Cardiologs which perfectly reflects MicroPort CRM's strategy: to offer new unique and innovative services that enable healthcare facilities and cardiologists to optimize their time, resources and improve patient diagnostics."

France Schwarz, Director of Marketing Europe at Cardiologs added, "This agreement confirms our solution's attractiveness and marks the first phase of our European marketing strategy."

About Cardiologs Cardiologs is a medical technology company committed to transforming cardiac diagnostics using medical-grade artificial intelligence and cloud technology. Developed in partnership with leading physicians, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution empowers clinicians worldwide to deliver expert cardiac care faster and more efficiently. CE-Marked and FDA cleared for detection of 14 cardiac arrhythmias, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution is built on a growing database of more than 5 million ECG recordings and is supported by a number of clinical publications.

About MicroPort CRMPioneering physiological therapies in cardiac rhythm management. Driven by our expert R&D teams and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, MicroPort CRM conceives, designs and develops solutions for the management of cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure. Headquartered in Paris, our precise technologies are manufactured in France, Italy, the Dominican Republic; and for the Chinese market, in China. .

